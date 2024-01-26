Lokayukta Registrar unfurls national flag on Republic Day

It was a proud moment for the Lokayukta organization as Lokayukta Registrar T.Venkateswara Reddy led the celebration of India's 75th Republic Day. He paid his respects to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by paying tribute to his portrait. Following this, he unfurled the flag and saluted the national flag, symbolizing the pride and unity of the nation.

The event was attended by Inspector General Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Registrar Polaiah, and the dedicated office staff of the Lokayukta organization, among others. Together, they celebrated this significant day with enthusiasm and patriotism, honoring the democratic values and progress achieved by the nation over the years.







