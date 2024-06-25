Lokesh assumes office, signs Mega DSC file

Vijayawada: Minister for human resources, information technology and electronics Nara Lokesh assumed office at the Secretariat on Monday.

Lokesh, who entered the Secretariat amid chanting of Vedic hymns by pundits, took charge at room number 208 of Fourth Block. Immediately after assuming office, he signed on the file pertaining to the norms of the Mega DSC and forwarded it to the Cabinet for approval.

Several teacher and student unions leaders called on Lokesh and congratulated him. Cabinet ministers Gummadi Sandhya Rani, S Savitha and TG Bharat, former MP Galla Jayadev, MLAs Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bhashyam Praveen and Nakka Ananda Babu, party MLCs P Ashok Babu, Vepada Chiranjeevi, Kancherla Srikanth and Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy, TDP NRI coordinator Vemuri Ravi Kumar, president of the state unit of Telugu Yuvatha Sriram China Babu, general secretary l Ravi Naidu, state president of TNSF Pranav Gopal, former MLCs Y V B Rajendra Prasad, AS Rama Krishna, Budha Naga Jagadeesh, Angara Rammohan Rao and the former chairman of the Police Housing Corporation, Nagul Meera are among those who congratulated Lokesh on assuming office.