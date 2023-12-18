Lokesh assures to solve Panchagramalu land issue

Visakhapatnam: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said lakhs of people were suffering because of the ‘Panchagramalu’ land issue of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam in Visakhapatnam.

As part of his Yuva Galam padayatra held in Anakapalli on Sunday, Lokesh interacted with the affected people in the land issue.

He mentioned that he was aware that people have lost the right to sell their property for children’s marriages, education, medical treatment and other needs.

He recalled that the earlier Chandrababu Naidu’s government had released GO 578 and provided an opportunity to regularise lands. He said Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to solve the land issue within months after coming to power during his padayatra prior to 2014 elections, but he had failed to do anything so far.

Lokesh assured the affected people that once the TDP returns to power in 2024, it would solve the occupied lands problem as well as the farmers’ problem.

During the Yuva Galam padayatra, Lokesh interacted with the villagers and enquired about their woes. Former ministers Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy and Ganta Srinivasa Rao, MLA PGVR Naidu, former MLA and JSP district president Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and GVMC corporators submitted a memorandum on ‘Panchagramalu’ land issue to Lokesh.

The villagers of Sirasapalli and Venkatapuram in a memorandum complained that they were facing several problems as the work relating to road widening has been kept pending for a long time. Responding to them, Lokesh assured that the highway passing through Anakapalli, Thotada and Parawada road would be widened once the TDP forms the government.

The victims of LG Polymers narrated the troubles they have been facing. They said they were suffering from diseases as they inhaled styrene monomer during the gas leak. Lokesh assured them that once the TDP-Jana Sena combine forms the government in the State, all their issues will be addressed.

Lamenting that the State government has totally neglected the promises made to the affected persons, Lokesh said that within three months after the TDP-Jana Sena forms the government, health cards would be issued to all the affected villagers and jobs would be provided to the youth in safe and pollution-free companies.