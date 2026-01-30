Lokesh attends state funeral of Ajit Pawar

Baramati/Vijayawada: Minister for education and IT Nara Lokesh paid his respects at the state funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar following the senior leader’s tragic death in a plane crash earlier this week. The funeral was held in Baramati, Pawar’s hometown, amid deep mourning across political circles.

During the state funeral, Lokesh was joined by several prominent leaders who paid tribute to the late deputy chief minister, remembering his long and distinguished service to public life. Among those present were state revenue minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu and MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.