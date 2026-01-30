Special DTC Bus Service for Surajkund Mela 2026

Ahead of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026, the Delhi government has announced a special dedicated bus service to provide safe, affordable and convenient public transport for the large number of visitors expected during the event. The Surajkund Mela, one of India’s largest cultural and handicrafts festivals, attracts thousands of artisans, families and domestic and international tourists every year.

To ensure smooth travel and prevent congestion and overcharging by private vehicles, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate a special bus route on an experimental basis from January 31 to February 15, 2026. The service has been planned in coordination with the Haryana Transport Department to ensure seamless inter-state connectivity, as the mela grounds are located in Haryana.

Under the arrangement, DTC will deploy two electric 9-metre buses operating between Badarpur Border Metro Station and the Surajkund Mela grounds, covering a distance of approximately four kilometres.

The route will pass through Badarpur Metro Station, Badarpur Border, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur, Surajkund Chowk and Manav Rachna School, providing convenient last-mile connectivity for visitors arriving by metro. The use of electric buses is expected to reduce traffic congestion and promote environmentally sustainable travel.