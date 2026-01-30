Traffic cop dragged on car bonnet; driver held

In a dramatic escape attempt captured on camera, a traffic policeman in Greater Noida was dragged for nearly 500 metres on the bonnet of a car after its driver allegedly rammed into him to evade a vehicle check, officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm Wednesday at the P3 roundabout. Traffic constable Gurmeet Chaudhary was managing traffic when he signalled a red car to stop.

Instead of halting, the driver allegedly hit the policeman and continued driving, forcing Chaudhary to cling to the bonnet for about half a kilometre before the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled, the officials said.

A video of the incident, recorded by a bystander, later surfaced on social media. The footage shows the car speeding away with the traffic policeman clinging to the bonnet.

Police said Gurmeet Chaudhary escaped without serious injuries and is safe.

Additional DCP Sudhir Kumar said a case has been filed against the unidentified driver at the Beta-2 police station and the vehicle has been seized.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including provisions related to attempt to murder, rash driving and assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty.