Lokesh calls CM as ‘Jagan Mosapu Reddy’

Vijayawada: TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday said, 'If Jagan Mosapu Reddy, who broke his promise to the employees and turned his heel, is building a palace and enjoying himself. Come on.. let's all fight together. Nara Lokesh called on the teachers saying, 'Let's bring the psycho government down.'

TDP National Secretary Lokesh reacted on Twitter to the suicide attempt of government teacher Mallesh in Ahobilam of Anantapur district. He tweeted that all farmers, laborers and employees who have been fooled by promises should unite. He said that TDP will support them.

Lokesh expressed his grief that it is very bad that teachers commit suicide in anarchy regime. He was angry that Jagan has not implemented the promise of canceling CPS within a week even after 200 weeks have passed. He said that Jagan has opened another fraud in the name of GPS.

Salaries are not paid on time every month. In addition to this, CM Jagan is accused of harassing teachers in the name of non-teaching work and inspections. He called upon all the employees and agricultural workers to fight together against the anarchy of the government. Lokesh said that TDP will stand by this struggle and together they will send Jagan home.