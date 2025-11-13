Lokesh calls for transformational shift in higher education

Vijayawada: A strong call for reform in India’s higher education landscape marked the CII Southern Region Higher Education Conclave 2025, hosted at VIT-AP University here. Organised by the CII Southern Region Taskforce on Education and Industry-Institute Linkages, the conclave revolved around the theme “Reimagining Higher Education for India’s $5 Trillion Economy.”

Delivering the keynote address, Nara Lokesh, minister for human resource development, IT, electronics and communication, and RTG, said that while India’s $5 trillion economy goal is achievable, the true challenge lies in accelerating the journey. “India must think beyond and aim for a $30 trillion economy. The reforms, collaborations, and transformations we pursue today will determine that future,” he asserted.

Highlighting the nation’s demographic advantage — 54 per cent of Indians under 25 —Lokesh emphasised the urgent need to bridge the employability gap. “Only 34 per cent of our workforce has formal training, compared to 96 percent in South Korea and 75 percent in Germany. We must move from degree acquisition to skill activation,” he said.

Drawing a contrast between graduates struggling for jobs and vocationally trained youth finding employment, Lokesh called for industry-integrated and skill-based curricula.

He also underscored the importance of international collaboration to promote global exposure, critical thinking, and quality benchmarks in higher education. Outlining his vision for Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said the state aims to attract $1 trillion in investments by 2029, with Amaravati emerging as a hub for innovation, human capital, and industrial development.

Dr GV Selvam, vice-president, VIT, and chairman of CII SR College Excellence Cluster 2025, spoke about balancing technology and creativity. “AI should complement human intelligence, not replace it. True progress lies in maintaining this balance,” he said, stressing that dependence on technology must not weaken human ingenuity.

Earlier, Dr S V Kota Reddy, vice-chancellor, VIT-AP University, delivered the opening remarks, followed by panel discussions featuring experts such as Dr. Ashwin Mahalingam (IIT Madras), Indrajit Anne (Inventiz), V Srikant (ICT Academy), and others.

The conclave brought together policymakers, academics, and industry leaders for insightful dialogues on employability, innovation, and global competitiveness. It concluded with a collective call to accelerate reforms that align higher education with India’s economic ambitions and evolving skill ecosystem.