Lokesh condemns arrest of ST medical officer

Amaravati: TDP General Secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh accused the YSRCP Government of harassing and arresting Nadendla ST medical officer Somlu Naik by making baseless allegations against him on the issue of COVID-19 control measures, in a statement on Thursday.

Lokesh said that the ST officer questioned the Government's right to blame the medical officials for the rise in virus infections without giving necessary facilities and funds to take preventive measures effectively.

The TDP MLC deplored that just for asking a question, Somlu Naik was humiliated, harassed and eventually arrested. The YSRCP Government has targeted and victimised a weaker section officer when he raised the field level problems standing as obstacles in preventing the spread of the epidemic.

He condemned the arrest of Somlu Naik and recalled how the Dalit officials and doctors were being victimised from the beginning by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. Just for asking for face mask, a Dalit Doctor Sudhakar was branded as a mad man and was forcibly admitted to a mental hospital. Another Dalit doctor Anitha Rani opposed the illegal activities of the YSRCP leaders. Later, she was victimised and harassed with the ruling party miscreants humiliating her in her own office.



