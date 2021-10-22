Lokesh condemns 'illegal arrest' of TDP leaders

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday strongly objected to the police arresting the party leaders despite their peaceful protests against Tuesday's attack on their temple-like party office in Mangalagiri.

He asked the DGP why not a single culprit responsible for the attack on the TDP central office was arrested till now. On the other hand, TDP leaders K Pattabhi Ram and Nadendla Brahmam were unlawfully arrested just because they questioned the atrocious attacks by the ruling party miscreants.

In a statement here, the former minister said that the AP police would not be able to continue their harassment of the opposition for long. If they wanted to hunt down the TDP, then they would have to arrest all the 70 lakh members of the main opposition party. The DGP should stop thinking like the irresponsible advisors of the YSRCP government. He should use his IPS brain but not YSRCP mind.

Lokesh said that Nadendla Brahmam was taken from one police station to another ever since his arrest on Wednesday. He demanded that YSRCP Mydukur MLA Raghurami Reddy be arrested immediately for his latest statement aimed at instigating terror and violence. Raghurami Reddy said that the YSRCP leaders attacked TDP offices but allowed that party leaders to live. If such incidents happened in Rayalaseema, the TDP leaders would have been killed by now. The YSRCP MLA's statement was highly objectionable and condemnable, he said.

He said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should also be included in the list of the accused persons in the TDP office attack case.

He has already admitted that his 'psycho fans' had resorted to the attack, Lokesh pointed out.