Lokesh flays YSRCP govt for ‘encouraging’ illegal sand mining, land-grabbing

Kavali(SPSR Nellore district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh came down heavily on the ruling party on Monday for ‘encouraging’ illegal sand mining and land-grabbing.

He urged the people to be cautious while exercising their franchise in the next elections and ensure that they protect themselves from land-grabbers.

Addressing a public meeting in Kavali town as part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra on Monday, the TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP activists led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy do not hesitate to indulge in land-grabbing.

Lokesh held Chief Minister Y S Jagan responsible for converting peaceful city Visakhapatnam into a crime capital. “YSRCP Lok Sabha MP himself shifted from Vizag to Telagana State after his family members were troubled by abductors,” Lokesh pointed out. The TDP leader cautioned people saying one cannot imagine how things could turn in the port city if the YSRCP retained power in 2024.

The TDP leader alleged that Kavali MLA Ramireddy Prathap Kumar Reddy was involved in graft by encouraging illegal sand mining and transport and land grabbing. As a result of such acts, people in the constituency were feeling insecure, he said.

“The Kavali MLA was responsible for the transfer of former District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu as he declined to extend support for the MLA’s irregularities and corruption,” he alleged.

He further alleged that the MLA was involved in encouraging illegal layouts to promote real estate business. Calling upon the people of Kavali constituency to extend support to the TDP in the ensuing polls, Lokesh said that the party would take effective measures to check the activities of anti-social elements.