Lokesh hard sells ‘Brand AP’ in his US tour

Vijayawada : The just-concluded visit of the IT and Electronics minister Nara Lokesh to US, which is aimed at bringing the state back on track which suffered huge damage due to the destructive policies pursued by the previous government is a success.

During the week-long US-visit, all the major companies have given a red-carpet welcome to Lokesh and all the industrialists are now feeling happy that the state has come onto the track with the vision of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and Lokesh.

Almost all the investors with whom Lokesh had meeting in the US have given a positive response which is giving a clear indication that the US visit of Lokesh will certainly yield good results at the World Economic Forum summit to be held in 2025.

The IT minister, who began his US visit on October 25 had a fruitful meeting with over 100 representatives of major industries and clearly explained to them the investor-friendly policies being adopted by the state government.

Representatives from globally renowned companies like Microsoft, Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Google Cloud, Salesforce and several others had a meeting with Lokesh. As the special guest for the IT Survey Synergy Summit held in Los Vegas on October 29 wherein representatives from 2,300 small and medium companies from 23 countries were present, Lokesh explained in detail the favourable atmosphere available in the state for investments.

He also instilled confidence among the representatives of US-India Business Council and Indian diaspora stating that this is the right time to invest in the state. Lokesh, who was a product of Stanford University, also explained to them the constructive steps being taken up by the state government by adopting policies like digital governance and Ease of Doing Business.

He made every effort to erase the bad impression created among the investors due to the autocratic administrative policies adopted by the previous government.

Lokesh began his exercise to build a brand to Andhra Pradesh from the very day he assumed charge as the minister for IT and electronics on June 24. As part of his mission, he held a series of meetings with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) representatives only to instil confidence among them and also had meetings with AP IT Association delegates in Visakhapatnam.

These steps had certainly created a sort of confidence among the investors and Lokesh, in just a 90-minute meeting with the chairman of the Tata Group Chandrasekharan, convinced him to set up the TCS unit in Visakhapatnam. TCS is going to provide employment to 10,000 youth and will soon begin its operations in Visakhapatnam.

HCL too agreed to expand its operations in the state and provide employment to over 15,000 youth and the just four-month-long efforts of Lokesh to build ‘Brand AP’ yielded tremendous results.