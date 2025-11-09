Lokesh holds Praja Darbar at Kalyanadurgam

Kalyanadurgam: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh held his 71st Praja Darbar (public grievances session) at the TDP office here on Saturday, as part of his two-day tour of Anantapur district. The minister interacted with citizens and party workers, patiently hearing their grievances and petitions.

Residents and TDP workers from various parts of the district presented appeals on personal, social and administrative issues. Among them, Sheik Shabana from Guntakallu pleaded for assistance to bring her sister Sheik Zubeida, who is facing severe hardships and illness in Muscat, safely back to India. Madamanchi Praveen Kumar from Anantapur requested financial assistance for his two daughters’ higher education. Representatives from the Andhra Pradesh Contract Lecturers JAC appealed to the minister to regularise contract lecturers and ensure fair treatment.

E Surendra Reddy from Guvvalakuntapalli in Puttaparthi mandal complained that his five-cent house site at Upparapalli was illegally occupied by two individuals and sought justice.

Meanwhile, residents of Mouktikapur village reported illegal encroachment of 4.86 acre burial ground land by a local individual who allegedly registered it using forged documents.

Workers from the Sri Sathya Sai Water Supply Project also met the minister seeking resolution of their long-pending issues.

Minister Lokesh assured that all grievances would be reviewed thoroughly and that appropriate action would be taken promptly to resolve them.