Lokesh lambasts police atrocity on TDP activist in Anantapur dist

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh strongly condemned the incident in which TDP activist Chandramohan of Chikalaguriki village in Vidapanakal mandal of Anantapur district was paraded naked in the police station by the police officials and beaten mercilessly.

On the occasion of New Year celebrations, the TDP activist asked YSRCP activists to remove the YSRCP flag in front of the village secretariat and hoist the national flag on the night of December 31. Chandramohan stated that if they did not take down the YSRCP flag, he would remove and burn it, leading to an argument with YSRCP workers. Later, YSRCP workers filed a complaint at Palthur police station, alleging that their party’s flag was removed and burnt.

It is said based on the complaint of the YSRCP leaders, Chandramohan was arrested by the Palthur police on January 1. They brutally trashed him and paraded him naked on the police station premises.

Despite suffering broken ribs due to police beatings, he was sent to jail. This incident, which occurred on the 1st of this month, came to light late. On January 4, the Uravakonda First Class Magistrate granted him bail. As his health deteriorated due to police beatings, his family members admitted him to Uravakonda hospital the same day.

Responding to this incident, Lokesh said that democracy feels ashamed as some policemen are acting on the orders of YSRCP leaders. He said even the demon kings were not involved in evil deeds like Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his heart was broken when he saw the brutality of the police against a TDP activist from the Boya community.

He slammed the police officials for behaving in a way that society feels embarrassed about, despite being paid with public funds. He questioned whether the police were acting as a mercenary army of factionalist Jagan Mohan Reddy. He warned the officials responsible for this to be prepared to experience legal punishment for their anthropomorphic actions.