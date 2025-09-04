Lokesh lays stone for Potti Sreeramulu memorial in Amaravati

Vijayawada: Minister for education and IT Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the construction of a bronze statue, a Smriti Vanam (memorial garden), and an auditorium dedicated to Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu in Amaravati. The project, which spans 6.8 acre between Thulluru and Pedaparimi, will feature a 58-foot-tall bronze statue of the revered leader. The initiative is a joint effort by the coalition government and the Amarajeevi Potti Sreeramulu Memorial Trust.

During the event, Lokesh paid tribute to Sreeramulu, calling him “the light who showed the path to millions of Telugus through his sacrifice.” The minister emphasised his personal commitment to the project, stating, “This statue is not just a commitment; it’s an emotion for me.” He also called on the community to draw inspiration from Sreeramulu’s unwavering resolve and to achieve their goals.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh hailed Potti Sreeramulu as the “Father of Linguistic States,” drawing a parallel between his sacrifice for a separate Andhra state and Mahatma Gandhi’s fight for national independence.

He highlighted Sreeramulu’s 58-day fast unto death, which led to the formation of Andhra state and subsequently paved the way for other linguistic states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Lokesh noted that Sreeramulu’s contributions went beyond the linguistic movement, underscoring his tireless efforts for social change, including his hunger strikes for the entry of Dalits into temples. He recounted a quote attributed to Mahatma Gandhi, who reportedly said that if he had ten men like Potti Sreeramulu, India would have achieved independence in just one year.

The minister called for a dedicated research chair to be established within the memorial to study Sreeramulu’s life and legacy. He called for the collection and preservation of his photographs and books to ensure his history is not lost. “It’s not enough to just build a memorial; we must also establish a chair to research his history and his immense contributions to society,” Lokesh said. Several dignitaries, including ministers P Narayana and T G Bharath attended the programme. Bharath announced a donation of Rs1 crore on behalf of the TGV Group, a first contribution towards the project.

Doondy Rakesh, chairman of the Arya Vysya Corporation, who initially requested the statue, promised that the 58-foot bronze statue would be inaugurated by minister Lokesh on March 16, 2026. Lokesh honoured four descendants of Potti Sreeramulu, felicitating them with shawls as a tribute to their great ancestor on the occasion.