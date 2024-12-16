Lokesh pays rich tributes to Potti Sriramulu

Vijayawada: From next year onwards the state government will celebrate December 15 as a ‘Memorial Day of Self-sacrifice,’ so that the sacrifices made by ‘Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu’ will be remembered forever, said Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Nara Lokesh.

Lokesh said if the legendary freedom fighter had not taken up the 58 days of hunger strike for the separate for Telugu-speaking people from the Madras Presidency, Andhra Pradesh would not have come into being. Recalling his ideals and sacrifices, Lokesh said it should be given a special place in the curriculum as well.

Lokesh also paid rich tributes to the ‘Iron Man’ of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Javerbhai Patel, the first Deputy Prime Minister of India. Lokesh said Patel played a significant role in the Indian Independence Movement and the political integration of the country thereafter. It was because of him that every princely state, including Telangana, got liberation from the Nizam rule, he said. “His role in integrating India would be remembered forever,” he said.