Lokesh praises services of sanitary employees

Mangalagiri : Making an assurance to the people of Mangalagiri that all the problems of sanitary workers will be resolved on a war footing basis, minister for IT, electronics and education Nara Lokesh gave a call to them to join him for the overall development of the Assembly constituency.

In an interaction with sanitary workers near a tea stall here as part of Swarnandhra-Swatchandhra programme, Lokesh asked everyone about the problems they are facing. Later, the minister said, “When the entire state is in deep sleep, it is the sanitary worker who remains awake to clean the entire area.”

Appreciating the performance of the sanitary workers, Lokesh felt that there has been a transparent transformation in sanitation management in Mangalagiri in the past 10 months. The IT minister stressed the need to bring awareness among the people too to see to it that there is no garbage on the roads.

Lokesh said that he has set it as a target to transform Mangalagiri as number one of all the corporations in the country in cleanliness and gave a call to the people to extend their cooperation to sanitary workers to achieve this goal.

“The purpose of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is to create awareness among the people and also make them partners in this. Also, by spending Rs 90 lakh we have made available the necessary tools for maintenance of sanitation,” he added.

Stating that house-site pattas will be distributed in Mangalagiri very soon, Lokesh said that 11,000 persons have already been identified for the purpose. After the distribution of house-sites, houses will be built for the homeless, he said and also promised to resolve the TIDCO houses issue very soon.

The minister also said that the community buildings, parks and ponds will be developed while healthcare will be taken care of through NTR Sanjeevani. Mangalagiri will be developed as the number one area in all aspects as the people have elected him with a record majority reposing immense faith in him, he said.

Promising that the state government will certainly stand by the goldsmiths, the IT minister announced that the Amaravati works will begin in April. Making it clear that almost a virtual war is on to check ganja misuse, he said that such meetings will be organised for once in every six months to resolve the pending issues.

The sanitary workers later felicitated Lokesh after which he received some memoranda from the locals.