Lokesh showed Constitution to police and asked questons Ex Minister Gollapalli Surya Rao arrested

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The altercation between Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and Konaseema District Police Officers continues. The police brought notices for Lokesh. But after reading this, the CI said to correct some mistakes and sent it back to the office.

In the meanwhile, there was a fierce fight between the police officers and Lokesh. Lokesh criticized the attitude of the police as unconstitutional and taking away his freedom. He showed a copy of the Indian Constitution to the police and questioned them while quoting sections. Lokesh asked the police whether it was in their rulebook to stop the son from seeing the father. Does the police prevent my mother from going to see her husband? CI replied that the situation is different here. Lokesh's lawyer was prevented from entering the campsite by the police.

















Meanwhile, former Minister Gollapally Surya Rao, who protested against the arrest of Lokesh by the police, was arrested by the police.

There is information that the police are detaining the Telugu Desam Party leaders and workers who are coming to express their solidarity with Lokesh. The leaders of the Telugu Desam Party alleged that the police stopped even water, tea, and food items from entering the campsite.