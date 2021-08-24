Lokesh slams govt over 'fake Disha law'

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday demanded the Jagan Mohan Reddy government explain to women why it was not able to book cases and hand over stringent punishment under the Disha Act.

Lokesh recalled how Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy got huge personal publicity by promising completion of investigation into cases of atrocities on women in just seven days. The Chief Minister also spoke about completion of court hearings in just 14 days and hanging of the guilty within 21 days of the crime.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that only 13 days were remaining for the 21-day Disha deadline fixed by the Chief Minister earlier under Disha Act, for hanging the killers of Dalit girl Ramya in Guntur. The government should explain what progress they made in completing the investigation to hand over the death sentence to the culprits within 21 days.

Lokesh slammed the Chief Minister for deriving cheap publicity out of the Disha law. He got his party cadres to do 'Palabhishekams' to himself for bringing such a supposedly never before and great law. But, it was a fact that the Central government had declared that the Disha law had not yet taken effect.

With this, it was clear how Disha law was just one of those fake laws and the GOs being brought out by the fake regime under Jagan Reddy's leadership.