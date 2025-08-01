Lokesh slams politics over Banakacherla

Vijayawada: IT and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh lambasted those creating regional tensions over the Banakacherla project. He accused certain political groups of fueling water disputes for political gains.

He said the State government would ensure that the Central Water Commission (CWC) would give its nod for the Polavaram-Banakacherla project. “I will write a letter to the CWC. We will see that the project gets all clearances,” he said.

According to him, the government has a clear vision that the water which is flowing into the sea should be put to better use. ‘‘The project may not have water during dry spells. In such a scenario, the project will be idle for a year or so. Why should we not use the surplus waters that is currently going into the sea during the remaining years?” he asked.

Regarding the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, he asked whether all the required permissions were taken before the construction of the project. If a project is constructed in a downstream State, why is the upstream State objecting? he wondered.