Lokesh to inaugurate Ashok Leyland plant today

Vijayawada: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh will to inaugurate Ashok Leyland plant at Mallavalli Model Industrial park near Vijayawada on Wednesday, March 19, evening.

The Ashok Leyland company of HInduja group stands in fourth place in production of buses and in 13th place in truck products. The company has been exporting vehicles to over 50 countries.

In Vijayawada plant, the company will provide employment to 600 people in first phase and 1,200 people in second phase. The plant is spread in 75 acre land in Mallavalli industrial park and will also take up body building for electric buses and run with a capacity of producing 2,400 buses per annum.

