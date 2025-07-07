Lokesh to inaugurate VR High School today

Nellore: It is unimaginable for poor students to dream of studying in corporate schools due to high costs. However, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has made this dream a reality by facilitating admissions for 1,050 students from play class to 10th grade at Venkatagiri Rajas High School, now renamed VR Municipal Corporation High School (VRMCHS), located in the heart of Nellore city.

HRD Minister Nara Lokesh will inaugurate VRMCHS on Monday (July 7). Students at VRMCHS will receive free breakfast, lunch, snacks, and bus services. Notably, this is the first school to introduce digital education on panel boards with international standards, a pioneering initiative in the region.

The P-4 concept, envisioned by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, inspired Narayana, a former student and part-time lecturer at VR institutions, to reopen the school, which had closed in 2021. Nagarjuna Construction Company donated Rs 15 crore for renovations and infrastructure as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

A Venkatamma, a daily-wage laborer from Ranganayakula Pet, expressed gratitude, saying, “I never dreamed my son could study at VRMCHS. Thanks to Narayana Sir, his corporate education is now a reality.”

During the 2024 elections, Narayana noticed many students unable to afford corporate schools due to poverty, prompting him to provide accessible education with philanthropists’ support.

He stated, “As a former VR student, I felt responsible for reopening VRMCHS. I’m confident all 54 municipal schools will transform similarly.”

Historically, VR High School has a rich legacy. In 1875, Sunkuru Narayana Swamy Chetty founded the Anglo Vernacular School (AVS) with 152 students but stepped down due to financial issues. Later, Haji Mahammodh Rahiman Tullah reopened it after purchasing the land for Rs 2,400, but it closed again by 1886. Raja Krishna Yachendra Bahadur, the 28th Raja of Venkatagiri, established a permanent fund of Rs 50,000, renaming it Venkatagiri Raja School.

Eminent figures like former CM Bejawada Gopala Reddy and high court judges studied there.

Despite its past glory, VR institutions, including VR Degree College and VR Law College, faced closure in 2021 due to court disputes, leading to VRMCHS’s revival.