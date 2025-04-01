Lokesh to open Reliance biogas plant tomorrow

Kakinada: The stage is set for the virtual inauguration of the first unit of the Reliance compressed biogas plant located at the Peddapuram Industrial Complex on Wednesday. The second and third units are expected to be inaugurated in May and August, respectively.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh will virtually inaugurate the first unit from Diwakarpalli in Prakasam district.

The project, being developed by the renowned biogas engineering company GPS Renewables, is coming up on a 60-acre site and is expected to cost Rs 375 crore. Once all three units are operational, the plant will produce 67.53 tons of gas per day, which is approximately 56,275 cubic meters.

The first unit of the plant has been set up at a cost of Rs 114.20 crore, with the engineering company performing a puja for the unit on Ugadi, Sunday.

It is reported that the raw materials for the plant will be sourced from Kakinada, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district, and East Godavari. These areas, known for their paddy, corn, sugarcane, palm oil, vegetables, floriculture, and aquaculture industries, also generate significant amounts of domestic and commercial waste, as well as cattle dung, which will be used to produce biogas. Each unit will create direct employment for 70 people and indirect employment for 200 people.