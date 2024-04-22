  • Menu
Lokesh vows to bring back missing women in AP if TDP voted to power

Lokesh vows to bring back missing women in AP if TDP voted to power
Highlights

He stated that the leaders and activists of the opposition parties have been harassed and false cases were filed against them

Mangalagiri: After YCP came to power, thousands of young women disappeared across the state, said Nara Lokesh and assured that after his party comes to power, it will find the whereabouts of the missing young women and hand them over to their family members. He stated that the leaders and activists of the opposition parties have been harassed and false cases were filed against them. They have warned that legal investigation will be conducted against the officials who have filed false cases and the erring officials will be removed from their jobs.

He said that as soon as his government comes, they will provide salaries to the government employees 1st of every month. He said that whenever there is a change of government, a special law will be brought to prevent industries from moving out of the State. He said that subsidies given to industrialists who make investments will be made legal. Lokesh met the residents of AR Apartment in Mangalagiri Mandal Kaja. He made the above comments while speaking on this occasion.

