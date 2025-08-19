Loot of resources alleged

Guntur: Former minister Merugu Nagarjuna strongly condemned the large-scale land grabbing and corruption being carried out under Chandrababu Naidu-led government, warning that the state’s valuable resources are being handed over to private interests at the cost of public welfare.

In a statement, he pointed out that thousands of acres of prime lands are being allotted to companies with no credibility, no address, and no proven track record. “For what purpose are lands being sold at a token price of 99 paise per acre?” he asked, questioning the government’s intent.

He stated that these shady allotments are being made to shell companies and benamis of ruling party leaders, while deliberately excluding genuine bidders through global processes. Nagarjuna further highlighted the dubious decision to selectively allot land to Switzerland-based companies. “There is a malicious agenda behind this move. What benefit will the people of Andhra Pradesh gain from giving away lands to these entities?” he demanded.