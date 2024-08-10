Lord blesses devotees from atop Garuda Vahanam

Tirumala : On the auspicious occasion of Garuda Panchami, Lord Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken out in a procession on Garuda Vahanam.

The processional deity atop Garuda Vahanam blessed devotees all along four Mada streets on Friday evening.

Both the pontiffs of Tirumala, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary, CVSO Sridhar, temple Dy EO Lokanatham and others were also present.