Lord blesses devotees on Hanumantha Vahanam

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavams at Srinivasa Mangapuram, Swarna Rathotsavam, a golden chariot procession was held amidst religious fervour on the sixth-day of the Utsavam on Thursday.

Sri Kalyana Venkateswara flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side atop flower-decked Swarna Ratham blessed the devotees, who gathered in good numbers to witness the fete. Earlier in the morning, Kalyana Venkanna mounted on his favorite Hanumantha Vahanam, was taken in a procession. The deity in the form of Venkatadri Ramudu blessed his devotees.

After the Vahana seva, Vasanthotsavam was observed in the shrine as part of Brahmotsavams. Also known as Upasamanotsavam, this fest is usually performed in the spring season. As the deities get tired due to hectic rituals during all these days, as a festival of relief from hot summer, Vasanthotsavam is being observed. Special Grade Deputy EO Varalakshmi and other officials were also present.