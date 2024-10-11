Lord, Goddess ride on Nandi Vahanam

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the occasion of Dasara Mahotsavams, Goddess Bhramaramba Devi has been decorated as Maha Gowri on Thursday. This is the eighth form of Nava Durga Alankaram.

The Goddess has been decorated in various alankarams on every day, where she gave darshan as Katyayani, Kalarathri, Skandamata, Khusmanda Durga and others. In a press release on Thursday, Srisailam temple authorities stated that early in the morning special prayers have been offered to the presiding deities followed by Maha Ganapathi Puja and Kumari Puja.

Later in the evening, Goddess Bhramarambha Devi was adorned as Maha Gowri. Later, Nandi Vahana Seva was conducted, followed by gramotsavam in the temple streets.