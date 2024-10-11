  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Lord, Goddess ride on Nandi Vahanam

Lord, Goddess ride on Nandi Vahanam
x

Goddess Bhramaramba Devi in Maha Gowri Alanakarm

Highlights

On the occasion of Dasara Mahotsavams, Goddess Bhramaramba Devi has been decorated as Maha Gowri on Thursday. This is the eighth form of Nava Durga Alankaram.

Srisailam (Nandyal district): On the occasion of Dasara Mahotsavams, Goddess Bhramaramba Devi has been decorated as Maha Gowri on Thursday. This is the eighth form of Nava Durga Alankaram.

The Goddess has been decorated in various alankarams on every day, where she gave darshan as Katyayani, Kalarathri, Skandamata, Khusmanda Durga and others. In a press release on Thursday, Srisailam temple authorities stated that early in the morning special prayers have been offered to the presiding deities followed by Maha Ganapathi Puja and Kumari Puja.

Later in the evening, Goddess Bhramarambha Devi was adorned as Maha Gowri. Later, Nandi Vahana Seva was conducted, followed by gramotsavam in the temple streets.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick