Lord Malayappa rides on Hanumantha, Gaja Vahanas to bless devotees

Tirumala: On the sixth-day morning, as part of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Sunday, Hanumantha Vahana Seva was held. Sri Malayappa decked as Sri Ramachandramurty took out a celestial ride on His favourite and loyal Hanumantha Vahana to bless the devotees.

On the occasion, the unique Sudarshana Salagrama Haram was adorned to the deity. By riding the celestial vehicle, the Lord sent a message to His devotees to learn how to render service with devotion, dedication and loyalty like Hanuman which is the only way to get salvation. Tirumala seers, Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalith, Chief Justice of AP High Court Justice Prasant Kumar Mishra, Acting CJ of High Court of Tamil Nadu Justice T Raja, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, EO A V Dharma Reddy, board members, dignitaries, officials and others were present.

In the evening, Sri Malayappa took out a celestial ride on Gaja Vahanam. Gaja, the elephant, happens to be the favourite vehicle of Goddess Maha Lakshmi, the better half of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. Elephants stand for royalty, majesty, legacy and prosperity. To showcase His mightiness, Malayappa takes a royal ride along the Mada streets to bless the devotees.