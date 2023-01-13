Lorry owners decry state's move to hike quarterly tax

Vijayawada: Transport sector, which is still struggling due to impact of Covid pandemic, regular increase of fuel prices and other maintenance expenses, will face the burden of quarterly taxes now. The state government issued notification on Wednesday night to increase the quarterly vehicle tax for the goods carriers. The vehicle owners have to pay more than 20 per cent tax if revised taxes are to be implemented. The government is likely to implement the revised taxes from February 2023.

The government sought for the objections and suggestions from public before the expiry of the 30 days period since the day notification is issued. The objections and suggestions, if any, should be addressed to the secretary to the government, transport, roads and buildings department, 5th bloc AP Secretariat, Velagapudi, Guntur district.

As per the orders, the quarterly vehicle tax will be increased by more than 20 per cent. For the six-tyre vehicles, current quarterly tax is Rs 3,940. The new tax will be 4,970 and the difference of amount is Rs 1,030. For 10-tyre vehicles, the current quarterly tax is Rs 6,580 and the proposed tax is Rs 8,390. The difference of tax amount is Rs 1,810. The owners of 12-tyre vehicles are now paying a quarterly tax of Rs 8,520 and the proposed tax is Rs 10,910, which is Rs 2,390 higher. For 14-tyre vehicles, current tax is Rs 10,480 and the new tax is Rs 13,430 and the hike is Rs 2,950.

The truck operators and lorry owners are already suffering due to increase in diesel prices, spare parts, maintenance expenses, insurance premiums, tyre rates and Green tax, etc.,

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners association general secretary Y V Eswara Rao demanded the government to immediately withdraw the decision to raise the quarterly vehicle tax. He said Andhra Pradesh government is collecting Rs 20,000 green tax per year from vehicle owners while other states in India are collecting only Rs 200 per year. He said the Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association has submitted several representations to the government seeking reduction in the green tax but there has been no response on it.

He said other state governments in the country have given tax exemption to the truck operators during the Covid pandemic time but the Andhra Pradesh government has ignored the pleas of truck operators. Many lorry owners are not able to pay the EMI instalments of their vehicles due to the crises faced by the transport sector. He said the government is not showing mercy on lorry owners. Eswara Rao warned that lorry owners will launch state-wide agitation if the government did not withdraw the orders increasing the quarterly vehicle tax.