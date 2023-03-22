Losing MLC seat will not make YSRCP weak: IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: The YSRCP will review reasons behind the defeat of the party's candidates in the recently held MLC elections, said IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking at a media conference held here on Tuesday, he said that he will also discuss the reasons why the ruling party has not been able to impress upon graduates and teachers.

The IT Minister clarified that it is foolish to come to a conclusion that the YSRCP, which is counting on its successive victories, has become weak just by losing in the MLC elections. He expressed confidence that YSRCP will win the general elections in 2024 and that the failure in the MLC polls has nothing to do with the victory they are going to witness in 2024 polls.

Referring to the skill development scam, the minister stated that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had been involved in the scam to the tune of Rs 371 crore. "It is the biggest scam ever in the country. Both, Chandrababu and Lokesh are certain to go to jail in this case," he said.

However, the minister added that Naidu destroyed important documents relating to the case to cover his tracks. He informed that 10 people involved in the case have already been arrested and produced before the court.

From Hi-Tech City to Amaravati, Amarnath alleged, Naidu was involved in several scams which includes stamp paper scam as well.

It is only after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, Amarnath said, 192 hubs were set up to train the youth in skill development. "Already 90,000 people have been trained in skill development. Of them, 72.5 percent were given job opportunities," the minister added.

Soon, the minister informed, steps would be taken to establish a skill university in the state.