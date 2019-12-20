Lovers attempt suicide after elders refuse marriage proposal in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The suicide attempt of lovers have created a flutter in Vijayawada. In the incident, the girl died and her boyfriend said to be in critical condition.

Going into details, Gouthami and Lokesh working in a private college as assistant professors have been loving each other for some time. In this context, they tried to convince their family members for the marriage. As the elders refused their proposal, both decided to commit suicide.

With this, they took a lodge at Gandhi Nagar and consumed pesticides by mixing in the soft drinks. Gouthami died at the spot and Lokesh is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. On receiving the information, the police reached the incident spot, registered a case and investigating further.