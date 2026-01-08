Low-Pressure Area Expected to Bring Rain to Andhra Pradesh

Officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) have issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of light to moderate rainfall across Andhra Pradesh over the next three days. As of Wednesday evening, a low-pressure area was detected approximately 570 kilometres from Pottuvil, Sri Lanka, and is anticipated to intensify into a deep depression by Thursday.

The IMD attributed the expected rainfall to the low-pressure system forming in the southeastern Bay of Bengal, which has the potential to significantly impact the weather in Andhra Pradesh. From Thursday to Saturday, moderate rainfall is particularly expected in the districts of Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati. The cyclone warning centre has also issued a number one warning for several ports, including Visakhapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam, Gangavaram, and Kakinada.

Meteorological officials have signalled that while light to moderate rainfall is likely across various districts, southern coastal Andhra Pradesh and regions adjacent to Rayalaseema may be more severely affected. Areas will experience overcast weather accompanied by intermittent rain, with some locations receiving heavier precipitation than others.

The low-pressure area is expected to undergo rapid intensification, possibly evolving into a severe low-pressure system within the next 24 hours. As a consequence, wind speeds are forecasted to increase, reaching 40 to 60 kilometres per hour, particularly along the coast.

Officials have warned that an intensification of the low-pressure area could lead to turbulent sea conditions, advising fishermen against venturing into the ocean. Coastal residents have been urged to remain vigilant in light of the forecasted adverse weather.

In preparation for the rainfall, the public has been encouraged to take necessary precautions, especially those residing in low-lying areas prone to flooding. The IMD has recommended people stay updated with the latest information and to avoid outdoor activities during high winds. Fishermen are advised to temporarily cease sea voyages for their safety.

The IMD highlighted that low-pressure systems originating in the Bay of Bengal typically influence the weather patterns in South Indian states, particularly during seasonal transitions. As the situation remains dynamic, officials emphasise the importance of staying informed through IMD bulletins and warnings, and assert that proper precautions can mitigate potential damage if heeded by the public, fishermen, and farmers alike.