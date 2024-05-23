Low Pressure Area Forms in Bay of Bengal, slight rains likely in AP, fishermen alerted

A low pressure area has formed in the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the coasts of North Tamil Nadu and South Coastal Andhra. The India Meteorological Center has stated that this low pressure system is expected to move north eastwards and strengthen into a cyclone by Friday morning. There is a possibility that it may intensify into a storm by Saturday evening and move towards the North-East and North-West Bay of Bengal, potentially reaching Bangladesh.

However, the impact of low pressure area on Andhra Pradesh is expected to be minimal, heavy rains are forecasted for Odisha and West Bengal states. The IMD has announced that light to moderate rains may occur in various parts of the state over the next four days.



If the winds develop into a storm, it will be named 'Remal' as suggested by Oman. Gales are expected to blow along the coast of Andhra Pradesh at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour for the next five days. Monsoon activity is likely to increase under the influence of this low pressure system, with the monsoon reaching the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and other parts of the South Arabian Sea.



The sea is expected to become turbulent due to the low pressure, prompting the Disaster Management Agency to issue a warning against fishing in the sea until Sunday. Additionally, a surface trough will persist over the surrounding areas of Kerala.



Various districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive scattered thundershowers over the next few days. On Thursday, heavy rains are predicted for Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Friday will see heavy rains in Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR districts, while Saturday will bring showers to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapuram, Sri Satyasai, YSR, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts.