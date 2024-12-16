Live
- 97 new ESI hospitals approved in last decade in India: Centre
- CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Meet in Amaravati, Discuss Nagababu's Ministerial Post
- BAC Meeting Conducted as Per Assembly Rules: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
- Minister Ponguleti Dismisses Claims of Hyderabad Real Estate Decline Post Chandrababu's Tenure
- DIG LS, Chauhan IPS inspect Group-II examination centres
- Doctors raise concern over rising lung cancers among non-smokers in India
- Mortgage finance AUM in India projected to grow 16-17 pc in FY25 and FY26
- PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,300cr in Rajasthan tomorrow
- Crimes against female students in MP must be addressed on priority: BJP MLA
- ChromeOS Update Introduces Safety Reset and Accessibility Features
Just In
Low-Pressure Area Forms in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Predicted for AP
A low-pressure area has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify further in the next two days, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.
Amaravati: A low-pressure area has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify further in the next two days, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.
According to the weather forecast, heavy rains are likely in Nellore and Tirupati districts tomorrow. Moderate rainfall is predicted for the southern coastal regions and Rayalaseema.
On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected to impact districts including Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. Authorities have advised residents in these areas to remain cautious and take necessary precautions against possible waterlogging and disruptions.
The weather department continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as the system progresses.