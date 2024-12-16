  • Menu
Low-Pressure Area Forms in Southeast Bay of Bengal, Heavy Rains Predicted for AP

x

A low-pressure area has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify further in the next two days, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

Amaravati: A low-pressure area has developed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify further in the next two days, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days.

According to the weather forecast, heavy rains are likely in Nellore and Tirupati districts tomorrow. Moderate rainfall is predicted for the southern coastal regions and Rayalaseema.

On Wednesday, heavy rains are expected to impact districts including Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam. Authorities have advised residents in these areas to remain cautious and take necessary precautions against possible waterlogging and disruptions.

The weather department continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as the system progresses.

sidekick