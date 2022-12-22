Low pressure in Indian Ocean turns severe, rains likely in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

The ongoing low pressure over the East Equatorial region, adjoining the Indian Ocean, has turned into a severe depression on Wednesday. It will move northwestward and strengthen as a cyclonic storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal by Thursday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that the surface circulation is likely to move west-southwestwards and move towards the Comorin region over Sri Lanka. However, it said it's impact on AP will be nominal.

On the other hand, northeast and southeast winds are blowing over the state. As a result of this, fog will continue in the state and the minimum temperatures are also decreasing. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Araku of Alluri Seetharamaraju district with 6 degrees.

The IMD said that dry weather will prevail in the state on Thursday and Friday. Rains are likely to occur in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema from the 24th of this month and dry weather will prevail in North Coastal Andhra.