Lulu Group unveils big expansion plans

Vijayawada: Lulu Group, which is set to establish its mall in Visakhapatnam soon, is now considering expanding its presence in Andhra Pradesh by setting up malls in the capital city of Amaravati and the pilgrim town of Tirupati.

According to sources, the Lulu Group has expressed its willingness to establish two additional malls in the state. The state government is reportedly reviewing the proposal, which was discussed during a recent cabinet meeting held on Monday.

It is worth noting that during the previous TDP regime (2014-2019), the Lulu Group had agreed to set up a mall in Visakhapatnam, and the state government had allocated land near the coastline for the project. However, following a change in government, the project was halted, and the Lulu Group shifted its focus to Hyderabad, vowing not to return to Andhra Pradesh.

With the TDP-led alliance government back in power, renewed efforts were made to bring the Lulu Group back to the state. These efforts proved successful, as the company has now agreed to establish a mall in Visakhapatnam. Additionally, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to restart Amaravati’s development projects in April, the Lulu Group has shown interest in setting up malls in Amaravati and Tirupati as well.

This development signals a major boost for the retail and commercial sectors in Andhra Pradesh, potentially creating job opportunities and enhancing infrastructure in these key cities.