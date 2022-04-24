Maangalya opens 13th shopping mall in Anantapur

Anantapur: Maangalya Shopping Mall has launched its 13th shopping mall in Anantapur. The mega shopping mall was inaugurated formally by Tollywood Divas Anu Immanuel, Nabha Natasha and Siddharth alias Siddhu Jonnalagadda of 'DJ Tillu' fame.

Anu Immanuel and Nabha Natasha said, the spacious and big mall will be a landmark in the town. Maangalya Shopping Mall is a complete family store offering great style options for everyone. Maangalya has in a very short period gained reputation for quality and durable garments, across the Telugu states, they won customer loyalty in a big way due to the trendy designs they stock, they said. Siddharth Jonnalagadda said, "It's a full family shopping mall. I wish Maangalya to continue expanding and have at least 300 stores in India.

Kasam Namashivaya said that Maangalya Shopping Mall at Anantapur, offers everything here itself conveniently for you. Be it readymade, pattu sarees, ethnic wear from zero to hundred size and all that is available at Hyderabad or Bengaluru, is made available here under one roof. Maangalya offers at rock bottom prices and nowhere else can you get at these prices, we have special offers too. MLA T Rangaiah, MP A Venkatarami Reddy, Mayor M Waseem Saleem, K Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, V Sahitya, K Jayalalitha, PN Murthy, Founder of Maangalya shopping malls Kasam Namashivaya, directors Kasam Shivaprasad and Pulluru Arun were among others present.