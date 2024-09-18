Live
MAARPU Trust donates Rs 3L for CM Relief Fund
Amaravati: MAARPU Trust (Manorama and Arjuna Rao Public Utility Trust) has made a significant donation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to assist victims of the recent floods in Vijayawada. The cheque for Rs 3 lakh was handed over to Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, on Tuesday.
Founder Trustee of MAARPU Trust and a freedom fighter Ravuri Manorama contributed her freedom fighter pension to this cause. The cheque was presented by Ravuri Suez, Director of MAARPU Trust, along with Trustees Ravuri Sadik, Ravuri Koteswara Rao, and Sai Baba, Corporator of Ashok Nagar. The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the Trust’s generosity and commitment to public welfare.
