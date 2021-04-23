Machilipatnam: 18-member cricket betting gang arrested, Rs 5.24 lakh seized

Machilipatnam: Krishna district police arrested 18-member cricket betting gang in Machlipatnam and seized Rs 5.24 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, one Apple tab, colour TV, books and calculator from their possession.

The gang includes six bookies and 12 organisers.It targets the gullible people mostly youth and rob their money by offering good returns in betting.

Machilipatnam police on specific information raided a house in Godugupeta colony in Machilipatnam and arrested the gang on Wednesday. The main accused was identified as Maddamsetti Subramanyam alias Asgar ,42, resident of Godugupeta. The other bookies are Ketavarapu Bhanuprakash, Peruri Syamsundar, Kowtavarapu Naveen, Potluri Narendra Kumar and Bodi Sri Venakta Lakshmi Ganeshan. All accused belong to Machilipatnam city.

Addressing the media in Machilipatnam, the district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said the police would take stern action against the betting organisers, who try to rob the innocent people. He further added that the suspect sheets will be opened on the accused. He once again appealed to the youth not to fall in the trap of betting organisers.

He congratulated the Inaguduru police for arresting the gang.

This is the second betting gang arrested in Krishna district in one week. On April 20, Vijayawada police Task Force arrested a 11-member betting gang in Darsipeta, Vijayawada and seized cash, laptop and cell phones.

With IPL matches are being held, the district police and police under the limits of Vijayawada police Commissionerate are keeping vigil on the betting activity.