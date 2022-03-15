Machilipatnam: Disha police keeping tabs on vulnerable areas

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has instructed the Disha police staff to step up vigil and increase patrolling at vulnerable and remote areas to give protection to women. He underlined the need for creating awareness on women safety and downloading of Disha app.

The SP re-organised 40 Disha beat routes in the district on

Monday and instructed the officials to ensure protection to women, who comes out of home for various purposes.

Disha DSP Rajiv Kumar and Bandar DSP Masum Basha supervised the Disha teams patrolling in Machilipatnam on Monday. Disha teams with Disha vehicles patrolled the sensitive areas under the limits of Inakuduru police station, Robertson Peta, Bandar Taluka police station etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Disha DSP Rajiv Kumar said all women must download the Disha app in the mobile phones to get help and protection from the police. He said the Disha police patrols the vulnerable and isolated areas in the town and asked the people particularly the women to take the help of police in case of emergency or problem. He asked the Disha station staff to create awareness on downloading Disha app and how to use it to get help from the police.