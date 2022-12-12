Machilipatnam: Ex-gratia handed over to kin of accident victims

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh on Sunday handed over ex-gratia cheques to the kin of the accident victims of Neelipudi in Kruthivennu mandal of Krishna district. The victims died in an accident that took place at Jampani village in Bapatla district recently.

The Minister visited the victims' families and consoled them. Later, he handed over the cheques to the kin of the five deceased. Each family was given Rs 5 lakh. Later, Jogi Ramesh said that the State government reacted quickly to this incident and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has sanctioned ex gratia.

RDO I Kishore, Kruthivennu MPP K Garuda Prasad, ZPTC member Myla Ratna Kumari, AMC chairman Kollati Gangadhar and others were present.