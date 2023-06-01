Machilipatnam: Expedite housing construction, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu on Wednesday inspected Naganna Gudem housing layout of Vuyyuru Urban and inspected the progress of the housing constructions, inner roads, drinking water and electricity facilities at the layout. Later, he interacted with the beneficiaries and directed the officials concerned to expedite the housing construction. He suggested the officials to motivate the beneficiaries towards taking up house construction without delay.

The Collector said that the government’s aim is to fulfill every poor person’s dream of own house. He said that the government has given three options for the beneficiaries. He asked to create a WhatsApp group for posting the housing construction progress every day.

During the visit, Collector Raja Babu informed that 2,004 beneficiaries were allotted plots in this 33-acre layout and 1,710 SHG members were given bank loans.

KRRC Special Deputy Collector B Siva Narayana Reddy, Municipal Commissioner P Venkateswara Rao, Tahsildar Mastan, MPDO Uma Devi and others accompanied the Collector.