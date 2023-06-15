Machilipatnam: Foolproof security for CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s public meeting tomorrow

Machilipatnam: Krishna district SP P Joshuva stated that foolproof security arrangements have been made for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Gudivada visit on Friday (June 16). Around 800 police personnel will be deployed to oversee the security arrangements from time to time. Two additional SP level officers, 9 DSPs, 31 CIs, 66 SIs will be supervising the security, he informed.

On Wednesday, the SP conducted a review meeting with the department officials over the CM programme at Machilipatnam. Addressing the police personnel, he said the CM would reach Gudivada on Friday morning to distribute TIDCO houses at Mallayapalem of Gudivada. He said owing to the scorching heat, drinking water, ORS packets and buttermilk will be made available for the police personnel specially.

SP Joshuva stated that a three-pronged security arrangement has been put in place to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the meeting. Special arrangements were also made to avoid any inconvenience to the people and VIPs. The SP asked the staff to perform their duties efficiently in the positions assigned to them. If any problem arises, they should bring it to the notice of the higher authorities immediately, he instructed. The SP asked the police to be more alert as thousands of people are likely to attend the programme.