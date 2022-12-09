Machilipatnam: Introduction of robotic tech in agriculture mooted

Machilipatnam (Krishna district): Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M V S Nagi Reddy said robotic technology is needed in the farm sector and that research is underway in the state regarding this. He also said the state government's aim is to provide a minimum support price (MSP) to crops produced by farmers. He participated as the chief guest at the Krishna district agriculture advisory committee meeting in Machilipatnam collectorate on Friday.

Addressing on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing a number of schemes for the welfare of farmers in the district for the last three-and-a-half years. He said that the state government credited Rs 85,000 crore into the farmers' accounts so far.

Nagi Reddy informed that this year the government is likely to procure more paddy from the farmers through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras than previous years. "The government may purchase around 45 lakh metric tonne paddy this year. The state government is bearing transport charges along with weighing charges to help the farmers. In addition, it has been paying MSP in time to the farmers who sell their yield in the RBKs," he added. He further informed that the government introduced CM app for knowing the status of prices of crop productions from time to time.

Krishna district collector P Ranjith Basha said that e-crop registrations were completed 100 per cent in the district and added that crops in 4,39,274 acre were registered on e-crop. About 1.5 lakh farmers of the district were benefitted to the tune of Rs 450 crore under the Rythu Bharosa Scheme. The government gave Rs 120 crores under the crop insurance scheme, he added.

Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Pamarru MLA K Anil Kumar, agriculture scientist Chandra Sekhar Reddy, Krishna district agricultural advisory committee chairman Jannu Raghava Rao, agriculture joint director Manohar Rao and others attended.