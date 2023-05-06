Machilipatnam: MBBS admissions to start at Machilipatnam Medical College

Machilipatnam : Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu informed that admissions in the Machilipatnam Medical College will be started this academic year with 150 MBBS seats.

He reviewed the construction progress of the Machilipatnam Medical College which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 550 crore at his chamber here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector directed all the concerned officials and contractors to complete the construction of the lecture gallery block, classrooms, laboratory block, departmental block, administrative block, academic and examination block, and hostels by the end of this month.

He also insisted on completing the internal approach road construction works and furniture-related works. The collector said that another 15 acres of land have to be acquired for facilitating additional infrastructure facilities. Machilipatnam Medical College EE D Ravindra Babu, EE Lingam Naidu, and others were present.