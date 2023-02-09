Machilipatnam: Mega health camp held for police

Machilipatnam: Krishna district police organised a mega health check-up camp for police personnel here on Wednesday. As part of the camp, as many as 1,041 persons age above 40 have undergone a complete master health check-up.

Inaugurating the camp, Krishna district SP P Joshuva said they would conduct health check-up to all the 3,063 persons who are working as police, home guards, staff and other persons within the department. He said the health of police staff is their responsibility. The SP suggested all the staff to take nutrition and healthy food to avoid health issues. Additional SP Venkata Ramnjaneyulu, AR Additional SP SVD Prasad and others attended.