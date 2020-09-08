Machilipatnam: Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah says Police play key role in maintaining law and order

Machilipatnam: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) has said it is delightful that the candidates with qualifications of graduation and PG are joining the police department. He said earlier candidates with SSC qualifications used to join as constables.



Nani was the chief guest for the passing out parade by 215 police constables, who completed nine months training at the Police Training Centre in Machilipatnam on Tuesday. He said police play very important role in maintenance of law and order in the state. He said the police constables and SI selections are conducted in transparent and fair manner in the State. He suggested the candidates, who completed the training to continue the pledge they have made while joining the duty in the police department. Sports and welfare additional DGP Sridhar Rao, speaking on the occasion, praised the parade performed by the police personnel on the occasion.

The Minister Nani and ADGP Sridhar Rao inspected the guard of honour.

Sridhar Rao said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal to recruit 1870 constables after the YSRCP came to power. He said so far 1500 selected candidates have completed training including 455 women cops, who were selected in 33 per cent reservations quota. He said the state government gives priority for the empowerment of women in the state and appealed to the trained constables to make use of modern technology to check crime against the women and ensure safety the people. He said law is the best friend of the police and they should always remind it. He said the police constables would get good name to the police department by performing the duties without the bias basing on caste, religion, region etc. The ADGP said he was welcoming the trained cops on behalf of the state DGP D Gautam Sawang.

Police training centre in Machilipatnam is one of the reputed institutes in the state and so far five batches have completed. The inmates get training in IPC, CRPC, personality development, police administration, law and order, crime, investigation, forensic and others. Besides, other subjects like communication skills, fundamental rules, spoken English, how to check crime against women and other subjects are taught during the training. Sports and games are the regular itinerary in the institute. Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu, Police Training Centre principal ASP Satyanarayana and other officials attended the passing out parade.