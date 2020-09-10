Machilipatnam: Murder mystery unravelled in 10 days; 5 arrested

Machilipatnam: The city police successfully unravelled the sensational murder case of 45-year-old woman, Padmaja, who was brutally hacked to death in Machilipatnam on August 31 and the body was dumped and torched near Narketpalli, Telangana.

According to Machilipatnam DSP Mahaboob Basha, it was cold blooded murder perpetrated by relatives with the help of friends. Suspecting that the victim has done witchcraft, the accused brutally murdered the woman.

According to DSP, the victim Pallapothu Padmaja, wife of Chandrasekhar aged 45- years and a resident of Circlepeta, Machilipatnam was brutally murdered. The police arrested five persons Mukkollu Harikrishna, his wife Mukkollu Bhagyalakshmi, Pasupuleti Ravi Kumar, Yerra Rajesh and Dasari Siva Krishna, all are residents of Machilipatnam city.

Victim Padmaja was the maternal aunt of Bhagyalakshmi. Bhagyalakshmi has suspected that she got abortion due to the black magic made by her aunt Padmaja and nursed grudge. She told her husband Harikrishna about the incident. The duo decided to murder Padmaja. They have taken the help of three other accused Ravi Kumar, Rajesh and Siva Krishna.

They murdered Padmaja in the wee hours of August 31, 2020 in Machilipatnam and robbed gold articles worth Rs 8 lakh worn by the victim. They took the body in autorickshaw to Narketpalli, Telangana and dumped the body near Sri Venugopala Swamy temple. They removed the clothes and torched the body to cover up evidence.

During the course of investigation, Inguduru police came to knew that the five accused have murdered and arrested them. They were produced before the media in Machilipatnam. They also recovered gold articles worth Rs 8 lakh, TVS scooty and produced the accused in the local court.

Superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu has congratulated the police for unravelling the mystery of the sensational murder case and arresting the five culprits.