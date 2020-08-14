Machilipatnam: No revelry for Ganesh festival, cops put check on processions

Machilipatnam: Covid-19, which badly affected the livelihood of lakhs of people in the state is showing its impact on the festivals too. The police department is asking the people not to celebrate the Vinayaka Chaviti in a grand manner with huge processions and mass gathering till the orders given by the government.



With Covid cases increasing for the past few months in the state, the government has already banned the mass gathering to celebrate festivals of all religions. Krishna district superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu on Thursday appealed to the people to celebrate Vinayaka Chaviti in very simple manner and don't install pandals and take out processions without prior permission from the police. The festival will be observed in 10 days.

The SP conducted a crime conference on Zoom app with the officials of Bandar and Gudivada sub-divisions on Thursday. He said due to the Covid pandemic, people must follow guidelines and prevent mass gathering during the festivals. He said processions and mass gathering will also not be allowed for Moharram to be observed by Muslims in the district. He suggested Muslims to follow guidelines during the observation of mourning on the occasion of Moharram.

He praised the district police for their services to check the spread of Coronavirus in the district and added that nearly 100 police personnel were infected with Coronavirus and most of them are recovering and following the suggestions and guidance of the doctors. He suggested the DSP and CIs of the two sub-divisions to take care of the police staff as families, people and police personnel are all important. He suggested the police officials to immediately conduct Covid tests to the asymptomatic staff and give permission to go for home isolation or take treatment. He has made it clear the health and welfare of the police personnel is very important.